County News: Sussex MP’s hour-long morning bath routine sparks national headlines

Most people are accustomed to a daily morning shower before the working day – but for one Sussex Conservative MP, an hour-long bath is the perfect stress-buster.

East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton – to his surprise – made front page news in the Times today for his unusual morning routine.

The paper reported how the MP took up to an hour-long bath each day around 6am and described showers as ‘one of the greatest causes of stress in the world’.

Mr Loughton said the ‘real story’ was a mindfulness conference he hosted yesterday to tackle the epidemic of mental illness, where he remarked on his bathing.

In an interview with BBC News, Mr Loughton said: “As part of my daily bath routine I do a bit of work in the bath, I read papers in the bath, but I also do a bit of mindfulness to relax and compose my thoughts for the day ahead.

“And that’s a good use of my time because I’m normally in the bath by about 6 o’clock in the morning – and I’m in my office, as I was this morning, before 8 o’clock in the morning.”

Mr Loughton is co-chairman of the all-party parliamentary group on mindfulness.

The conference in London yesterday (Tuesday, October 17) brought together 20 MPs from more than 15 countries to promote mindfulness.

Writing on his Instagram page, he said: “One of the joys of mindfulness is that it can be done by anyone, anytime, anyplace.

“Most of us have stressful lives but just taking a few minutes out to put down the mobile phone, switch off the emails, stop stressing about what happened yesterday or is coming up tomorrow, and focus on the here and now and the things around you can set you up well for the day.

“Mindfulness is not a universal panacea but it certainly can help in the fight against the epidemic of mental illness in the western world.”