Major changes proposed for East Sussex constituencies

Major changes to East Sussex’s constituency boundaries are proposed under draft recommendations in a national review.

The Boundary Commission published its report this morning, which would see Wealden disappear and a new constituency called High Weald created covering parts of East Sussex and Kent including Crowborough, Rotherfield, Salehurst, Ticehurst and Etchingham.

Lewes would be renamed Lewes and Uckfield, while Bexhill and Battle would gain Hailsham.

Brighton Kemptown would be renamed Brighton East and Newhaven and would gain Seaford from Lewes.

Both Hastings & Rye as well as Eastbourne would remain unchanged.

The publication starts a 12-week public consultation after the Conservative Government went ahead with plans to reduce the number of MPs in the House of Commons from 650 to 600.

Sam Hartley, Secretary to the Boundary Commission, said: “Today’s proposals mark the first time people get to see what the new map of Parliamentary constituencies might look like.

“But they are just the commission’s initial thoughts – during the next 12 weeks we want people to take a look and tell us what they like and don’t like about our proposals.

“Parliament has set us tight rules about reducing the number of constituencies, and making them of more equal size, and we now need the views of people around the country to help us shape constituencies that best reflect local areas.

“Use our website to tell us what you think, or come along to one of our public events to give us your views in person.”

The consultation closes on December 5.

To comment visit the commission’s website.

