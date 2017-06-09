RESULT: Tories hold Arundel and South Downs

Conservative Nick Herbert has been re-elected as MP for Arundel and South Downs.

He has represented the constituency since 2005 and was defending one of the largest majorities in the country.

He said: “Can I thank all of the candidates in this election for Arundel and South Downs for a good contest and as always a god spirited contest and it was as always productive in the way we do in this wonderful constituency.

“It’s been an honour and a privilege to have been a member of parliament for Arundel and South Downs for 12 years and to have been elected for the fourth time for this marvellous constituency.

There is no greater honour than to be elected to the House of Commons I consider it my duty as a member of parliament for this marvellous constituency to represent everyone the and to do the very best I can for everyone.

“I will continue to do my level best to work hard for the local community.”

Nick Herbert Conservative: 37, 573

Caroline Fife, Labour: 13,690

Shweta Kapadia, Lib Dem: 4,783

Jo Prior, Green: 2,542

John Wallace, UKIP: 1,668.