Southern ‘willing’ to return to talks with RMT union

Southern is ‘willing’ to resume talks with the RMT union after it reached an agreement with train drivers’ union ASLEF.

Rail operator Govia Thameslink Railway is in the process of extending driver-only operation to Southern services, which is seeing RMT members transferred from conductors to the role of on-board supervisors.

As part of the changes drivers will be responsible for opening and closing train doors and both unions have raised safety concerns about the potential loss of a second safety-critical member of staff on services.

Both the RMT and ASLEF have held a number of strikes, but the latter announced today (Thursday February 2) it had reached an agreement with GTR and would be balloting its drivers on the deal.

Afterwards Nick Brown, GTR’s chief operating officer said: “We are ready, willing and able to meet with the RMT.”

