Poppy sellers in Bexhill for one week

Volunteers from the Bexhill Branch of the Royal British Legion will be out and about selling poppies at supermarkets from this Saturday, November 4.

Many of those who will selling the poppies have volunteered for some years. Three poppy seller’s received their 15 years certificate and badge at the Bexhill Branch Royal British Legion’s AGM last Friday.

The branch are also appealing for new volunteers and say they would be very pleased to have new poppy sellers who could man the poppy table for an hour during the week leading up to Remembrance Sunday on November 12.

Money raised from the Poppy Appeal goes to helping ex-service personnel both young and old and their dependents.

Anyone who can help is asked to call 01424 212215.