Popular classic car show is back

Bexhill 100 Motoring Club’s Classic Car Show returns to The Polegrove on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28.

This year marks the 13th anniversary of the show.

The show committee have decided to add a 1960s theme to the event, which will include a parade of 1960s cars, 60’s style live band entertainment and a memorabilia tent with artefacts and stories from the 1960s.

There will be a wide variety of vehicles on display ranging from vintage to modern modified cars; commercial vehicles, cycles and motorcycles. Approximately 300 vehicles have been booked for the show to date, and a total of around 500 in all are expected.

Trade stands will include a variety of food stalls, new cars, autojumble, garden equipment and toys, plus several local charities offering a chance to win some goodies on their tombolas.

Bexhill 100 has raised in excess of £50,000 for local charitable causes in the last 13 years. This year’s show will support: the Pelham Community Centre; Special Kids (Bexhill); 4 x 4 Assist response drivers and Charity for Kids (Hastings and Rother) which is run entirely by volunteers offering help for disabled, sick and terminally ill children and their families across the region.

Generous sponsorship from Yeomans Hyundai, of Bexhill and 1066 Country Estates has enabled the committee to offer free vintage fairground rides for children and Drays of Bexhill are providing prizes for winning cars in various categories.

Entry is £5 adults and free entry for under 16’s.