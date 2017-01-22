Poster competition; all it is saying is give peace a chance

Is your child a budding Monet or Picasso? Do they have the talents to brush aside its rivals with their artistic ability? If so then Bexhill Lions Club invite them to enter their Junior Peace Poster competition through their school.

Launched this week, this is the second year Bexhill Lions Club has held its Junior Peace Poster competition, and three local Primary Schools - Glenleigh, Little Common and St Mary Magdalene - have already signed up.

Lion Sue Cassell, Head of the Youth Committee says they want to encourage young people to express their artistic vision of peace and what peace means. “It’s an opportunity to encourage the young people in our community to think and talk about the importance of peace, tolerance and understanding, “ she said. “It also gives them an outlet for self expression that can be shared with their friends, family and class mates.”

Sue says last years’ competition was enthusiastically welcomed and was declared a great success. The 2016 winner was Safiye Balaban from Little Common Primary School.

Sue added: “The competition is not just open to schools but also to youth groups. Participants can use a variety of mediums including charcoal, crayon, pencil and paint to spark their imagination and express the theme ‘My Peaceful World’.

The competition winner will receive medal and vouchers for art materials. The child’s school will also receive a voucher for art materials and a certificate.

The closing date for entries is March 1, 2017. Bexhill Lions will provide the art paper. Full details on the competition can be obtained from Sue via email at: peter_cassell@sky.com or call 07791 940687.