Prolific Bexhill burglar jailed for three years

A prolific Bexhill thief who pleaded guilty to two burglaries in the town was jailed for three years on Friday (January 6).

Lee Michael Johnson, of London Road, admitted to burgling the two neighbouring houses on Buxton Drive during the early hours on Sunday, November 20.

The 23-year-old unemployed man was given concurrent three-year sentences and ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge by Judge George Lawson-Rogers when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court.

Johnson was jailed for 20 months in February last year over 20 burglaries in Bexhill, Hastings and St Leonards, between October and December, 2014.

