Pump up the tyres and get in gear for annual 1066 Cycling Festival...

The local area’s annual two day 1066 Cycling Festival, which celebrates all things cycling, will be wheeled out in Hastings and Bexhill this weekend.

Now in its second year, the event showcases a range of fantastic cycling events, demonstrations and family fun activities.

Organised by Hastings Borough Council’s Active Hastings team supported by Rother District Council, the 1066 Cycling Festival kicks off at Stade Open Space, Hastings on Saturday (June 17).

Join Handsome Bicycles Historic Half Hundred and Hastings 1st Sportive for a British Cycling endorsed 50 mile ride taking in the best views of the 1066 area, setting off from 8.30am.

At 9.30am join 1066 Cycle Club for a 14 mile morning cycle ride starting at Stade Open Space.

Other events throughout the day include free 30 minute Learn to Ride taster lessons, BMX demos and, from 7pm there’s Bike Bomb Races at Bottle Alley.

On both days the Savage Skills Stunt Team present stunt displays. Savage Skills are the UK’s leading freestyle mountain bike stunt team providing interactive, jaw dropping shows suitable for audiences of all ages. You will be sure to see some of the most impressive tricks, jumps and stunts possible, many of which would not think possible on a bicycle - prepare to be amazed!

The Funky bike band ‘LaDinamo’ will provide further entertainment by performing music on cycles, playing along the seafront.

Participants can battle it out on static bikes in Rollapaluza over a sprint distance at speeds in excess of 50mph. Bike Decorating will be provided by Treasure Tots - take your own bike and give it a new look!

Pav Bryan presents a talk on ‘How to be awesome at cycling’. There’s a Treasure Hunt, Cycle Jumble Sale, and free bike maintenance provided by Cytech mechanics at Handsome Bicycles.

The fun continues on Sunday June, 18 at the De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill. At 10am join the 1066 Cycle Club for the 12 mile Bexhill/Hastings Greenway Circular Cycle Ride. There’s a Coastal Current Trail Ride led by Bexhill Wheelers, a Molton Bike Display by Bexhill Bicycle Hire, Bexhill Lions Club will sizzle up a storm with their acclaimed BBQ, or join the Classic Cycle Group for a Local Modern Vintage Ride around Bexhill and picnic at 1.30pm. Booking for some events is necessary to avoid disappointment. For further information Call 01424 451051 or visit: 1066country.com/cyclingfestival