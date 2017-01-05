Pupils celebrate different cultures

Although its been a tad chilly in Bexhill of late pupils at St Mary’s School and College have been considering the warmer climes of Australia, the first of many different cultures and places they will be celebrating this term.

Australia Day is on January 26 and pupils will take part in a celebration of Australian culture before feasting on the best Australian cuisine at a dinner.

Along with celebration suppers the North Lodge residential area will be learning about Australia with quizzes, games to learn about the culture and making their own Australian food.

Jonathan Smalldon, Fundraising and Marketing Manager at St Mary’s School and College says the catering team at St Mary’s work closely with the school’s education and residential team to allow the children to try different types of food and learn about different cultures. “Other celebrations to come over the coming months include a Welsh supper for St David’s Day at the beginning of March,” he said. “This will take place at the same time as the annual rugby union Six Nations tournament, for which the Sensory Garden at St Mary’s will be festooned with national flags and a chart for keeping up to date with the results.

“These events are an excellent way of exploring other cultures and it’s amazing to see how much work the staff and pupils put in to making them a success.”