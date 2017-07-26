Queen of Goggle box comes to the Ore Community Cafe

Queen of Channel 4’s GoggleBox Sandra Martin will be joining Lord Brett McLean for lunch this Friday 28th July at 1.30pm at the community cafe based at the Ore Centre.

The Community Cafe, at 455 Old London Road, is a joint venture between Education Futures Trust and the Ore Centre, which aims to bring people together and to help alleviate food poverty.

Anyone wishing to come along on Friday to meet Sandra are cordially invited to the cafe from 1pm.

Sandra will also be signing autographs and will be available for photos.

Sandra recently appeared on This Morning and Loose Women on ITV whilst making the headlines about her next role in the Maidenhead pantomime Aladdin.

The Ore Community Cafe is supported by FareShare products and ingredients provided by local supermarkets enable costs to be kept low allowing customers to pay less for their meals.

The Education Futures Trust is also providing free meals to those identified as in need.

Community Centre Trustee Brett said: “The Community Cafe is a great idea and will be an amazing community service as it offers education and training for the next generation of hospitality employee’s whilst providing an excellent meal provision service based on nutrition and cost effective to those on a low income. In addition the CommuniTea project which operates at Ore Community Centre on Monday - Friday from noon to 5pm offering children and adults a selection of services from arts and crafts to workshop and DIY services or simply a cup of tea.”

Our Café @Ore is open Monday - Friday 9am to 2.30pm.

