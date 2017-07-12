Question mark over bakery firm

Mystery surrounds the future of a bakery firm after two of its three shops failed to open this morning (July 12).

The two Bexhill branches of Earl’s Bakery were found locked up and the shelves were bare when customers tried to pick up regular orders.

Earl's Bakery in Sidley SUS-171207-111656001

One customer contacted the Observer this morning to say he had tried to pick up some items from the branch in Western Road, only to discover the building locked up, with not a cake or loaf in sight.

The bakery in Ninfield Road in Sidley, where the firm’s head office is based, also looked deserted this morning.

However the Earl’s Bakery in Old London Road in Ore was stocked and appeared to be serving customers as normal.

The Observer has contacted the head office of Earl’s Bakery for comment.

Earl's Bakery in Ore SUS-171207-111634001

In February bailiffs were called into the Little Common branch of Earl’s Bakery in Bixlea Parade.

At the time, Andrew Krawczyk, a spokesperson for Earl’s Bakery (Bexhill) Ltd, told the Observer that the branch had been hit by wider issues facing businesses in the Little Common area.

Speaking in February, he said: “Each year the shop in Little Common was less and less profitable – I am sure you are aware that green grocers in Little Common shut down their shop for the same reason – and we had to keep adding from our pocket to keep this shop open.”

Earl’s Bakery is a well-known chain in Bexhill and has had a presence in the town for almost a century.

It was sold by the Earl family in 2012.

