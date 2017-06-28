Quiz night is a big cat’s meow success

Animal lovers enjoyed some friendly competition when they helped raise £220 for the Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre las Tuesday (June 27).

The Quiz Night was held at Walker’s Cocktail Bar, Hastings. Twelve quiz teams battled it out to win a hamper of goodies.

Quiz masters, Andrew and Richard Rogers put on an entertaining evening which saw quiz team ‘Tom’s Tigwells’ come out on top and win the prize.

Myra Grove, Centre Manager for Bluebell Ridge says it was a very successful evening. “I would like to thank everyone who came along to support the event,” she said.

“We raised a fantastic amount of money for the centre and had a lot of fun doing so!

“All profits from the night will go towards helping the animals in our care.”

The charity’s next event will be a Coffee Morning held at the Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre, Chowns Hill on Tuesday, July 4, 10-12noon. There will be home-made cakes, a few stalls and a chance for visitors to chat with other animal lovers.

The cattery will also be open at 11am for those who would like to meet and greet the four-legged friends who are looking for loving homes. Entry £2.50, which includes coffee or tea and a slice of cake.

To support Bluebell Ridge, visit the website to find out more: www.bluebellridge.org.uk