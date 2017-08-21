Quiz raises funds for local charity

A great afternoon of fun was enjoyed by everyone who came to Homecall’s summer afternoon quiz at The Cooden Beach Sports and Social Club in Withyham Road.

Quizmaster Chris began the afternoon by asking a wide range of new questions with new topics and categories set to test every ability.

Homecall Quiz SUS-170821-103714001

Chris was well supported by her team of markers and scorers who did a sterling job checking all the quiz papers in good time.

Homecall is a Bexhill based home visiting scheme for the visually impaired.

Volunteer visitors help people with day to day tasks and enable them to join clubs and social events.

Homecall scheme manager Leah Norman said: “Afternoon tea with delicious homemade cakes were served during the interval giving everyone a chance to refresh their brain cells ready for the final rounds of quiz questions.

“The popular raffle with many generous donations of raffle prizes given on the day including a fabulous balloon from pendragon Parties helped to raise additional funds. The total sum raised including the raffle was £343.

“All at Homecall would especially like to thank Chris for her hard work which provided everyone with such a delightful afternoon.

“A big thank you is also due to our excellent team of volunteers who worked so hard behind the scenes in order to provide everyone with a delicious afternoon tea.

“Last but not least we would especially like to thank all of you who came and enjoyed the afternoon quiz; your support enables us to continue to help Blind and Partially Sighted People living in and around the Bexhill area.