Railway blaze ‘was electrocuted badger’

A fire which broke out on the railway line in Bexhill last week was caused by a badger wandering on to the conductor rail.

Firefighters were called to Ashdown Road just after 6.30pm on Thursday (May 11) following reports of a fire on the track.

After making the grim discovery, a specialist team from Network Rail was summoned.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “We were called to reports of a fire on the railway near Ashdown Road, in Bexhill, on Friday evening.

“Sadly, when we arrived, we found that the fire was a badger that had come into contact with the conductor rail.

“The conductor rail carries the electric current that powers the trains.

“At 750 Volts, it is many more times more powerful than the domestic power supply, and will easily kill anything that touches it.

“No trains were delayed as a result of this incident.”

