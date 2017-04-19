Raising life-saving funds for Sarah

A Bexhill resident is appealing for donations for her daughter who needs life-saving treatment, estimated to cost in the region of £250,000.

Elizabeth Charles’ daughter, Sarah Dredge was diagnosed with Stage 4 Secondary Breast Cancer, in May 2015. The disease has since spread aggressively to her liver and other parts of her body. Despite treatment in the UK the only hope of beating the cancer is with treatment abroad.

Wanting to help her daughter with raising the vital funds she needs, Elizabeth was encouraged by members of the United Reformed Church, Canteloupe Road, Bexhill to hold a coffee morning and she says she was amazed at the result. “Over £900 was raised for Sarah,” she said. “I’m so grateful to everyone who supported the event and contributed. The people at the church have been amazing.”

Sarah first became aware that there was something wrong in June 2013 after finding a lump in her breast. An operation to remove the cancer was followed with chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Sarah was then told she was cancer free, but twelve months later she says she began getting a pain in her shoulder. “After scans in May 2015, they found that the cancer had spread to my liver. I was told it was incurable and had six months to live. I had non-stop chemotherapy every three weeks and defied the odds. I am still fighting.”

The cancer and chemotherapy treatment made Sarah extremely unwell. Often house bound and unable to do simple tasks she frequently relies on husband Chris for help. “It’s not something any wife wants to do,” she said. “But he’s my hero and I don’t know what I’d without him.”

In March 2016 Sarah set up a JustGiving page to help raise money to pay for private treatment at Christies hospital, Manchester. Sarah had SIRT (Selective Internal Radiation Therapy treatment) which cost £50,000 and though she says it was successful to some extent it didn’t offer a long term solution. She then looked for any options available to her and the most suitable, prosperous and possibly only route available is at the Hallwang Clinic, Germany. “I have been advised that this is one of the best clinics in the world offering the latest integrated medicine along with alternative treatments,” she said.

Sarah was re-energized with hope and, after contacting the clinic and a subsequent initial consultation, treatment began earlier this year. Sarah’s treatment plan is immunotherapy alongside chemotherapy and multiple alternative therapies. The cost is estimated to be in the region of £250,000 with the possibility of further treatment needed in the future. Sarah said: “Unfortunately the cost of the treatment at the Hallwang clinic is a lot more than we can afford alone and so I set up the GoFundMe page. I am asking for help, support and donations. I realize that I am again asking for help but the only alternative is to give up.

“The Hallwang Clinic offer a more scientific medical treatment plan, these treatments are not available here in the UK or on the NHS. There are no further options left for me. These latest treatments could possibly lead to ‘remission’ a word I’ve not heard mentioned in secondary breast cancer in the nearly four years since diagnosis. They have patients at the clinic with secondary breast cancer who have had incredible and unbelievable response from Immunotherapy.

“I have a wonderful husband and family. My husband needs me, my family needs me and I am not ready or prepared to give up. Please donate what you can; this is lifesaving treatment for me and my family.”

To donate visit: https://www.gofundme.com/sarahs-treatment-fund