Reports Graham Norton is selling his Bexhill home

The sale of an award winning architect designed beach house at Herbrand walk, Bexhill, has hit the headlines today following reports the property belongs to presenter Graham Norton.

On the market for offers exceeding £2.3m, the six bedroom property overlooking a private beach is being sold via M & W Residential Sales & Lettings.

With wrap-round balconies, striking African Iroko teak cladding and its own pool, the 174.62 sqm home certainly makes a statement.

M & W Residential have been contacted for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.