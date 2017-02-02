Residents in Bexhill street left with no phone line

Scores of residents in a Bexhill street have been left with no phone service for more than a week.

A woman, who wished not to be named, contacted the Observer this week to say the problem was affecting parts of Turkey Road in Sidley.

She said: “We have been without a landline phone since last Tuesday (January 24).

“There was a crash on that day in which a car went into a telegraph pole and since it was knocked down we have had no landline phone service.

“At least 20 of us in the street have been affected.

“There are some very vulnerable people who live in the area who depend on having a landline phone, my daughter being one of them.

“Some people have specific medical needs, making them vulnerable.

“My son rang last Tuesday to try to get things sorted out but nothing was done. I had to spend the following day dealing with it in order to get my internet provider to divert all of my calls to my mobile number.”

The woman then spoke to BT Openreach last Sunday (January 29), which told her the full situation.

An Openreach spokesman said: “A telegraph pole has been damaged and service has been affected following a traffic accident on Turkey Road, Bexhill, on January 24. There are 22 reported faults.”

He said a site survey was scheduled to take place today (Thursday, February 2) as the Observer went to press ‘to decide what traffic management is required for engineers to carry out the repair work safely’.

The spokesman added: “It’s regrettable when Openreach suffers any kind of damage to its network.

“Openreach’s priority is always to restore services to those affected as quickly as we can, which is what is being done in this case.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

