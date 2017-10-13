Residents’ joy at transformation of Bexhill flats

A group of residents are celebrating the fruits of their labour after banding together to get their block of flats completely revamped.

Motcombe Court, in Bedford Avenue, Bexhill, had fallen into disrepair for years, resident Ted Haslett told the Observer.

Motcombe Court as it was

So he, Bob Evans, Dan Newman and several other people got together to do something about it.

Three years on and the building has been completely transformed.

Ted said: “Motcombe Court was built in 1938 and was designed by the same people who designed the De La Warr Pavilion.

“It was bombed in the early part of the Second World War and for the last 20 to 30 years had fallen into a dilapidated state.

“A group of us decided to get together and get the work done.

“The company that did all of the painting was a firm based in London called Hilton Abbey.

“Painting was finally finished on Wednesday (October 11) and one of the workers said it was one of the best jobs he’d done.

“They commented on how friendly Motcombe Court residents were, offering cups of tea and so on.

“The whole of the outside has been painted, the walls stripped and windows done.

“The work was finally finished when a few plants were placed by the front door on Wednesday.

“It looks really fantastic now and everyone has been giving us positive feedback. It looks so beautiful.”

Ted said the work to completely transform Motcombe Court was a ‘massive’ undertaking as the building had fallen into such disrepair.

He said: “Pipework had to be replaced and some parts of the outside balconies had to be repaired. Every single balcony in the end was done. Expensive paint was also used, the sort of paint used for lighthouses.

“The work also took three years to complete because workers could only paint outside in the summer months.

“Last year the seaview side was painted. The north and east side of the building was painted this year.”