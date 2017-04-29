Retailer donates £1,500 to charity

SLM Vauxhall has presented the Sara Lee Trust with £1,500 towards the development of a new purpose-designed therapy centre in Sidley.

SLM Vauxhall has now entered into its second year of support for the Sara Lee Trust and this latest donation will take the total donated by SLM to an incredible £7,000.

The Vauxhall retailer has committed to donating to the Trust each and every time it sells a new or used car as the retailer strives to support the invaluable work of the Trust.

The Trust has recently begun development on a new purpose-designed disability compliant therapy centre, with the fundraising target for the project totalling £15,000. With the centre due to open in the summer, SLM Vauxhall will continue to support the Sara Lee Trust to help it reach its fundraising target and complete the refurbishment of the purpose-built facility.

The Trust, which is almost entirely reliant on the help of local community and local businesses, supports people living with cancer and other life-threatening conditions. Providing specialist care for patients of St Michael’s Hospice in St Leonards and the Rye, Winchelsea and District Memorial Hospital, the Sara Lee Trust’s services include counselling, psychological support, group activities and help to families.

Mark Phillips, retail operator at SLM Vauxhall said: “We are delighted to be able to support the Sara Lee Trust and the invaluable work it does within the local community. We understand the difference group activities and counselling can make to patients and their families. Everyone here is committed to supporting this amazing charity and all its hard work.

“The new facility will go a long way to helping those who need it most and we’re more aware than ever that the charity needs additional funds to help refurb the building, and we’re happy that we can help in this way.”

