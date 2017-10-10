Rip-roaring fun at Little Common community event

An exciting Autumn Family Fun Day will be held Little Common Methodist Church, Church Hill Avenue, on Saturday, October 28, 11-3pm.

The fun-packed event is organised by Bexhill Lions Club with Little Common School and the Methodist Church. It is being held to raise money for Little Common School and the Bexhill Lions Charitable Trust Fund, supporting individuals and groups in need.

Event organiser, Lion Clare Kersley says the day will showcase some of the school’s art and music work, bringing together youth, the local community, Little Common School, the Methodist Church and the Bexhill Lions Club.

“A wide range of activities will be held throughout the Church,” she said. “There will be games, a treasure hunt, craft activities, an Autumn hamper raffle, a lucky dip, a tombola, cakes and refreshments, storytelling, a ginger bread activity table and face painting!

“The Lions barbeque will be there, cooking up a few treats with meat from the local butcher. There will also be a children’s art exhibition and even a children’s orchestra recital.

“Bring along your carved pumpkins and best dressed vegetables and enter the competition. It’s just £1 to enter and you could win all sorts of prizes.

The event is open to all and Clare says they want to build on the success of the Little Common Streetfest with an event that involves the whole community. “We wanted to do something for the school that not only raised much needed funds but also provided an opportunity to showcase the children’s art and music. So do come along and have some fun!”

For more details email: clarekersley@yahoo.co.uk