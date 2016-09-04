Road closed after Hastings crash

Police have closed a busy road in Hastings after an accident this afternoon (Sunday).

Westfield Lane is closed in both directions at the A21 Sedlescombe Road North junction.

Sussex Police confirmed they are at the scene and have closed the road.

