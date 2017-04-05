Roaring 20s organiser vows to take back record

Bexhill Roaring 20s returns this summer for its fourth year, with event organisers determined to reclaim the Guinness World Record for the largest Charleston dance.

The town proudly took the accolade from Australia in 2015, with 502 dancers taking part. But Bexhill soon lost the title to Swing Patrol London, the current record holder, which managed 975 dancers.

Although Bexhill Roaring 20s failed to win back the crown in 2016, organiser Roger Crouch told the Observer he is confident 2017 will see it return to the town.

He said: “Last year 825 danced the choreographed routine at the De La Warr Pavilion Terrace which created a wonderful atmosphere, and with only 150 short of the record, has created great interest to really go for it at this year’s event.

“Debonnaire Entertainment dancers are again leading the way and are creating a special tuition video for all to learn or brush up on their Charleston skills as the routine is the same as last year.”

“The Charleston challenge this year is kindly sponsored by Hastings Direct.”

And Roger has plenty more up his sleeve for this year’s event, which will take place on Saturday, July 22.

He said: “The brilliant Savoy Kicks Charleston dancers from Brighton return again this year and music and dance from the fabulous 20s era will be non-stop all day, only interrupted by the popular vintage aircraft displays which this year includes the Great War Display Team and the very rare De Havilland Hornet Moth.

“Early swing and blues band Gin City from Norwich are another new addition to this year’s event along with a dance group from Chicago USA joining us.

“Once again extremely talented local young people and stage groups will entertain.

“And there will be a great array of vintage and classic cars thanks to the Bexhill 100 with many vehicles coming from all over the UK.”

Other highlights will include a vintage fun fair, themed market stalls and the return of Stunt Action Specialists who will bring their Chicago cops and gangsters prohibition stunt show to the streets of Bexhill.

More activities will be announced nearer to the event.

Roger expressed his thanks to Fiona Hemsworth and Alastair Hazell for their help and support in helping to make the event such a success.

The proud main sponsor of this year’s Bexhill Roaring 20s is businessman Luca Venditto, operator of local restaurant group The Italian Way, The Club at the Bexhill Waterfront, Rocksalt-on-Sea and Seaspray Rooms.

Mr Venditto said: “We’ve been working closely with Roger in Hastings, seeing what fantastic events he’s been organising there and are delighted to be sponsoring the Roaring 20s in Bexhill this year.”

For more about the Bexhill Roaring 20s, visit the event’s Facebook page or see the website at www.bexhillroaring20s.org.uk

Updates on the Bexhill Roaring 20s line-up will also appear in the Observer.