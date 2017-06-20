Roll out those lazy hazy crazy days of summer in Bexhill...

Bexhill basked in early summer sunshine last weekend and as temperatures soared the seafront thronged with people of all ages soaking up the rays on the beach, beverages, ice creams and free entertainment from talented local musicians.

The fabulous weather attracted hundreds of residents and tourists to the seafront and in the immortal words of Nat King Cole those ‘lazy hazy crazy days of summer’ were well and truly here.

Fun in the Sun at Bexhill SUS-170620-130857001

Visitors were treated to live music by The Other Band at the Albatross Royal Air Force Association Club (RAFA) on Saturday June 17. The CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) award winning RAFA club held a mini Beer Festival and BBQ to keep the crowds refreshed as the musicians raised the temperature even higher with around two hours of blistering live music.

On Father’s Day (Sunday June 18) The Other Band band performed their blues and American soul tunes at Tea Beside The Sea, Bexhill.

The Other Band, who’s musicians are based in Bexhill and Hastings, performed on both days free of charge giving visitors the choice of donating to buckets for the bands chosen charities.

Observer photographer Derek Canty says the band let off steam at the RAFA club for the second day in a row. “They played their hearts out again on another blazing hot day which saw the thermometer nudging 30C,” he said.

RAFA Vice President John Dyke says the Beer Festival had been a great success. “There were a lot of people having fun, a lot of dancing and it was a great success.”

If only summer could always be here...

