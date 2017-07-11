Rotary cash boost for Sara Lee Trust’s Therapy Centre

The Sara Lee Trust received a welcome boost recently when Bexhill Rotary Club handed over a cheque for £6,500 to help with the trust’s new therapy centre in Sidley.

Presenting the cheque to Sara Lee Trust chief executive Dan Redsull and fundraising manager Maria Gonet, Rotary Club president Geoff Longmire spoke about how the money had been raised at this year’s Ale and Arty Beer Festival, held at the De La Warr Pavilion in March.

He said: “Before the event, we discussed where the money raised should go.

“It was always my plan this year to try and steer local funds towards Sidley and when we heard about the new therapy centre being planned by The Sara Lee Trust, we quickly agreed to pass the whole of the profits to the charity.

“That we were able to hand over such a large sum is testament to the success of the event, run this year by Rotarian Perry Puddefoot and it is fantastic to see a good cause benefit from an event that was fun to put on and fun to attend.”

So far this year, other Sidley projects to benefit from Rotary support include The Pelham local community hub, which received a grant of more than £2,000 to cover the cost of repairs to the external fire escape.

Mr Longmire said: “Having visited the Pelham and seen the fantastic work that had already been done, I was keen to help when I found out that until they had repaired the fire escape, they couldn’t start using the recently restored function room.”

Also last week, Mr Longmire presented cheques for over £400 each to Sidley Brownies and Scouts, to help buy new equipment and to subsidise activity costs.

Earlier in the year, donations had been made to Sidley CAP, which helps people with debt problems, and to Calm Farm, which runs courses for young people with confidence issues.

He added: “I am delighted that we have been able to add to the great work already being done by Heart of Sidley.

“I am particularly pleased that the facility being opened by The Sara Lee Trust will mean that Sidley residents will no longer have to make difficult journeys to receive the support they need and that the Trust will, in fact, be able to expand the range of services it provides to the wider community.”

The new Sara Lee Therapy Centre, Sidley, will open to the public on Saturday, July 15. The centre will remain open for all to look around until 4pm.