Rother flies the flag at half mast for Manchester

Rother District Council has joined local authorities across the country in paying its respects to the victims of the barbaric attack in Manchester.

The Union Flag has been flying at half mast over Bexhill Town Hall today (Tuesday, May 23).

Malcolm Johnston, Rother District Council executive director of resources, said: “We were shocked and saddened by the news of the tragedy that unfolded in Manchester last night.

“Our thoughts are with all of those who have been affected by this senseless attack.”

Twenty-two people, including an eight-year-old girl, died after a bomb exploded following a concert by singer Ariana Grande at the Manchester Arena last night (May 22).