Round Table donate vital funds to charity which helps local families

Have your say

A charity which supports children and families in the Hastings and Rother area has received a £1,00 boost from Hastings Round Table.

A cheque for £1,000 was presented by Round Table’s Steve Machin to Education Future Trust’s Chief Executive, Carole Dixon.

The generous donation will fund vital Forest School equipment, which through ongoing courses, will benefit those identified as in need.

Hastings Round Table, is a social group for young men who are proud to assist charities through their local fundraising events, such as the annual Beer and Music Festival.

Carole Dixon commented: “The Education Futures Trust works with children, families and vulnerable adults to improve their life chances.

“One of our strengths is the work that we do outdoors, and the contribution from the Round Table will provide us with the tools for our newly trained forest school leader, James. This funding will purchase equipment such as a kelly kettle, secateurs, laplanders, bow saws, fire steels and compasses to name but a few items.

“In the coming year, James will be supporting children and young people who are at risk of exclusion, as well as working with our vulnerable adults and clearing The Firs site with local businesses. With his new kit, James will make a difference to our children, adults and the local community.”

For more information on the work of Education Futures Trust visit www.educationfuturestrust.org or follow their Facebook page. For the Round Table visit www.hastingsroundtable.co.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3 Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.