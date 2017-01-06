Run run Rudolph ... St Richard’s pupils raise money for good cause

There was a sea of antlers and red noses when Pupils from St Richard’s School at Bexhill took part in a Reindeer Run to raise £1,000 for Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

School deputy head Deborah Bligh said: “Year 7 took part in a sponsored Reindeer run before Christmas on a somewhat soggy field in the rain and later made agreat efforts for the fancy dress disco. We are really proud of their efforts in raising £1,000 for such a good cause.”

Chestnut Tree House is the children’s hospice for Sussex and South East Hampshire and cares for 300 children and young adults from 0-19 years of age.

