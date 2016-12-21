Safety warning after Hooe carbon monoxide incident

The fire service issued a safety warning after a man was taken to hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning from a fire in Hooe in the second incident in three days.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews from Pevensey extinguished a fire fuelled by a coal fire stove on Top Road at around 11.45pm on Monday (December 19).

The gas board were also called to the scene, where they identified excessive levels of carbon monoxide through monitoring equipment.

One man was treated for carbon monoxide poisoning at the scene by paramedics and then conveyed to hospital.

Station commander for Battle and Bexhill Doug Marshall said: “When fire crews arrived, the occupier’s kitchen appliance had led to an excessive build-up of carbon monoxide in his property, which needed ventilating.

“The appliance was made safe and a home fire safety check was carried out.

“On this occasion, a fitted CO alarm could have alerted the occupant earlier to the dangerous gas.”

Three people were hospitalised with carbon monoxide poisoning after a gas leak in Old London Road, Brighton, on Saturday (December 10).

Every year, around 20 people die from carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning caused by gas systems that haven’t been installed, or maintained, properly. Many others also suffer ill health.

Mr Marshall urged people to get a CO detector as well as smoke alarms to keep themselves safe.

“East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service would recommend a carbon monoxide detector if you have any fossil fuel burning appliances such as log burners, open fires or gas appliances and have them installed in accordance with the manufacturers guidance,” he said.

“This should also be supported by having smoke detectors as a minimum on each floor of your property.

“Carbon monoxide is a colourless, odourless, tasteless gas which can result in serious illness, or death, when present in sufficient amounts.

“When gas, or other fossil fuels, like coal, wood or oil, don’t burn properly, too much CO is produced, which is poisonous – you can’t see it, taste it or smell it, but CO can kill quickly and without warning.”

