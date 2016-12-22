Santa’s little helpers pay a visit to Glyne Gap to delight of children

Santa’s little helpers from Bexhill 100 Motoring Club complete with Christmas Sleigh, visited Glyne Cap School on Tuesday to present them with a cheque for £500.

This money came from the proceeds of the Anglo/Continental Street Market which is held twice a year and is organised by volunteers from Bexhill 100 Motoring Club.

Glyne Gap is a school for pupils ages 2-19 with severe and profound learning disabilities.

Many of their pupils have other additional needs including physical, medical, sensory and autistic spectrum condition.

The school gives their pupils the skills, knowledge and confidence to enable them to gain as much independence as they possibly can and provides opportunities for them to become part of the wider community.

They work with pupils to reduce the effect of their disabilities and manage other challenges that get in the way of their learning.

The school is at present trying to raise funds to update the children’s playground, and Bexhill 100 Motorimg Club’s contribution will go towards making this happen.

Bexhill 100’s Christmas Sleigh first came into being in 2014 and is the brainchild of Bexhill 100’s Charlie Rowland, along with several other multi-skilled members.

It originally appeared as a Hot Rod Sleigh with the reindeer added the following year.

It has been proudly paraded at the front of Bexhill 100 Motoring Club’s annual Christmas lights car cavalcade ever since.

Bexhill 100 Motoring Club has now raised in excess of £50,000 in donations to local charitable causes in the last 12 years helped by the popularity of the continental markets.

