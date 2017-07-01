School’s summer fayre deemed a huge success

On Saturday, June 24, All Saints C.E Primary School’s newly-formed PTFA held its first event in the shape of a summer fayre.

The day proved what a great team they are after the treasurer confirmed they raised an impressive total of £1,566.68, even though the weather was against them.

SUS-170628-104817001

Despite the conditions, people still came and enjoyed the fun and games, cakes and barbecue.

A spokesman for the PTFA said: “Our local community, the parents, children, and teachers all enjoyed our fantastic raffle – it was a huge success and our main attraction.

“So firstly, I would like to thank the ladies on our committee who all worked so very hard and managed to source such a variety of raffle prizes – Emma, Lucy, Chrissie, Nicola and Julie, you all did brilliantly.

“A huge thank you to Clare Hanniford from Morrisons, Tesco and Mummeries in Ninfield Road, who all provided us with lovely hampers. Also, Morrisons generously supplied us hot dog rolls and burger rolls for the event.

SUS-170628-104753001

“Thank you also to Milzars Florist, the Post Office in Sidley, Trattoria Italiana, Alfredo and Sue Silva’s Café, McColls, Best One store in Sidley and so many more.

“Thank you to all the people who made cakes, helped us set up and clear away, or run a stall. Without your help and support we couldn’t do this.”

Amanda and Samantha from Bexhill Reptiles and Exotics brought along some animals to show the children, which was hugely successful. The children loved to see the snakes, tarantulas, bearded dragons and lots more, and some brave youngsters even held them.

The PTFA is really looking forward to finding out what its next event will be like and has started drafting ideas for its Christmas fete.

SUS-170628-104807001

