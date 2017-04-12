Schoolgirl grabbed by man in Bexhill

Police are investigating after a seven-year-old girl was grabbed by a stranger in Sidley.

The girl was playing in Sidley Street at about 7.30pm on Sunday (April 9) when the man approached her and grabbed her arm.

The suspect is described as having dark skin with spots on his face and was wearing a dark hooded top with the hood up.

The top had a Nike logo on the breast pocket. It also had a full length zip which was half undone.

The suspect was wearing dark trainers with three stripes on the sides.

Detective Constable Julian Stokes from Sussex Police said: “The girl was upset but is OK.

!We have been carrying out house to house enquiries and investigations and are asking anyone who saw the girl in the street or a man acting suspiciously in the area to contact us.”

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or ring 101 quoting serial 1310 of 09/04.

