Schools hockey tournament wins praise for bringing people together

South Saxons Hockey Club welcomed over 80 children to their annual Primary schools tournament at Horntye Park last week.

Silverdale, Hollington, St Michael’s CE Primary School, Sacred Heart, Castledown, Little Ridge and Battle Abbey, took part in an action packed afternoon of hockey.

The tournament featured 12 teams split into two groups. Each group was a round robin with the winners from each group playing each other in the final.

Silverdale A and Sacred Heart A contested a very closely fought contest with Silverdale A winning 1:0.

Saxons head coach Rob Whitehouse was delighted with how the tournament went. He said: “ It was fantastic to see over 80 children from local schools playing and enjoying hockey, watching them not only compete but cheer on the other schools; just shows what a great sport hockey is.

“A special well done must go to all the Saxons helpers and umpires and in particular Ark Little Ridge Primary Academy who only picked up a hockey stick on the day for the first time.

“South Saxons are assisting Whitehouse Sports coaching with an amazing new project. We are running an after school club at Horntye starting Monday June 5 from 5pm - 6.30pm, costing £3 per session.

“To be able to offer this open to all after schools club is great for hockey in the area and potentially huge to Saxons, as we look to increase our junior sections in the club.”

For more information on events contact rob@wsportscoaching.com.

