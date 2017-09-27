Sea cadets line up for Naval inspection

TS Hastings Sea Cadets held their Royal Naval Inspection on Friday September 22.

Commander Price RN, Southern Area officer inspected the Cadets who then put on a demonstration for him.

TS Hastings Sea Cadets Royal Naval Inspection by Commander Price RN, Southern Area officer. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-170925-072555001

The Hastings Unit of the Sea Cadet Corps was commissioned in April 1939 and has continued to be amongst the top echelon of Southern Area Sea Cadets winning the prestigious Stephenson Trophy in 2010 and 2014.

You can join as a cadet if you are 10-18. They offer Engineering, Seamanship, Navigation, Boatwork (Sailing and Rowing) at a local level, however there are opportunities to take part in Cooking/Stewarding, Adventure Training, Meterology, Sailing, Offshore Yachting/Powerboating and many other exciting activities by going away on national courses.

Sea Cadets meet on Tuesdays and Fridays from 7pm - 9pm and the Junior Cadets on Fridays from 7pm - 9pm, at Cinque Ports Way, St Leonards.

Visit www.sea-cadets.org/hastings.

