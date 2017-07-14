Second stage of Bexhill governance review is set to be delayed

Members of the public, including supporters of the D4B (Democracy for Bexhill) campaign group, crowded into the council chamber on Monday (July 10) to listen to Rother District Council’s debate on the Community Governance Review.

The debate centred around a recommendation from Rother’s cabinet that a fourth option – to split Bexhill into four parishes based on the county council divisions – be included in the next stage of the public consultation.

This was in addition to the three options put forward by the Community Governance Review steering group, namely a town council for Bexhill, a Bexhill area committee of Rother and a ‘no change’ option.

Full council voted to arrange a further meeting of the steering group to formally agree how the second stage of the consultation be conducted at no additional cost to the council.

Councillor Sue Prochak (Lib Dem, Salehurst) moved that the four parish option be removed from the stage two consultation, saying the proposed parish boundaries did not reflect natural communities, but her amendment was defeated.

Councillor Doug Oliver (Independent, Bexhill Collington) sought clarity on whether the Bexhill Special Expenses could be used to pay for a leaflet drop.

He was told that this would be clarified at the steering group meeting.

However, Rother’s full council agreed that no leaflet drop will take place.

The district council said there will be a delay to the start of stage two of the consultation, which was due to begin this week.

The steering group will decide the date at its next meeting.

