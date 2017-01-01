Shake off those extra Christmas pounds with Bexhill running course

Residents vowing to get in shape in the New Year can get a head start with running courses for beginners.

Two courses will begin in January in Bexhill as part of a project supported by Active Rother - a Rother District Council-led partnership aimed at encouraging people to get active.

The first, in partnership with Walk2Run, begins on Friday, January 13 and runs weekly until Friday, March 17. Anyone interested can meet at the Pelham, Holliers Hilll. The hourly sessions start at 10.45am and cost £3.

The second 10-week course begins on Wednesday, January 18, and is supported by Bexhill Runners & Triathletes. The hourly sessions start at 6pm and cost £2 a week. Anyone interested booked on the course should meet at the Sailing Club on the seafront.

Both courses are part of Getting Rother Active, a three-year project launched after the Rother District Council successfully applied for £120,000 funding from Sport England.

Cllr Jonathan Johnson, Rother’s portfolio holder for young people, sport and leisure said: “With the choice of two courses in Bexhill, residents who are keen to get in shape have plenty of help at hand. These courses offer a great opportunity to join a local, supportive group, take up a new sport and meet new people.”

To book a space email lauren.hunnisett@rother.gov.uk or call 07525 801082.

