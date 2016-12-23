Sing Out For Stroke at Bexhill Hospital

The Meet and Eat Lunch Club, run by the Community Stroke Rehabilitation Team for people recovering from a stroke, teamed up with the Stroke Association’s Sing Out For Stroke group to sing Christmas carols to the patients at the Irvine Unit at Bexhill Hospital.

Lynn Vincent, rehabilitation support worker for the Community Stroke Rehabilitation Team said: “The group’s singing efforts were well received by the patients on the Irvine Unit with an enjoyable time had by all.

“I would like to thank the local supermarkets and local business that provided the lunch and raffle prizes for the Meet and Eat Lunch Club.”

The Meet and Eat Lunch Club and the Sing Out For Stroke group have been running for the last 18 months both offering on-going support to patients that have suffered a stroke.

