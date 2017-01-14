‘Sinkhole’ opens in the Marina, Bexhill

Reports have been made of a sinkhole opening in the Marina, Bexhill.

Michael Parmley managed to get these images last night (Friday) at the junction of Sackville Road.

Sackville Road 'sinkhole' image by Michael Parmley

He said: “The police and various services were in attendance and shut the road off and later the road was opened with limited width and again later closed again.”

An employee at the nearby De La Warr pavillion confirmed today (at midday) that temporary traffic lights were in place.

Sussex Police, who attended, have been asked for a statement.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Sackville Road 'sinkhole' image by Michael Parmley

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.