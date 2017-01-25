Six people bailed over St Leonards knife incident

Six people have been released on police bail after being arrested following an incident which left two men in hospital with knife wounds.

The group, all known to each other, were arrested on suspicion of affray following an incident in St Paul’s Road, St Leonards, at around 7.40pm on Sunday (January 22).

Two of those arrested, aged 18 and 26, were treated in hospital for their injuries.

All six arrested have been bailed to various dates in February while enquiries continue.

Sussex Police say those arrested included a 16-year-old girl from Sidcup in Kent, a 21-year-old man from Wood Green, London, an 18-year-old man from London N11, a 25-year-old man from Southwater Road, St Leonards, a 26-year-old man from Bohemia Road, St Leonards, and a 38-year-old man from Bexhill.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have other relevant information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, quoting serial 1050 of 22/01.

Alternatively you can report details anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

They can also pass details online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or phone 101

