Skies above 1066 Country have turned red as a strange side effect of Storm Ophelia.

According to the Met Office the bizarre phenomenon is a result of the storm bringing tropical air and sand from the Sahara Desert. Forecasters added that the vast majority of the dust was as a result of forest fires in Iberia, which have sent debris into the air.

SUS-171016-163626001

A Met Office spokesman said: “An interesting phenomena that is a result of the movement of ex-Ophelia is the colour of the sky and the sun this morning (Monday), and dust on cars. The same southerly winds that have brought us the current warmth have also drawn dust from the Sahara to our latitudes and the dust scatters the blue light from the sun letting more red light through much as at sunrise or sunset.”