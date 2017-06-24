Smiles all round during open day

Residents and staff at Ardath care home in Bexhill enjoyed a day of celebrating friendship for National Care Home Open Day 2017 on Friday, June 16.

A number of events took place throughout the day, which included children from Battle Abbey School singing to and chatting with the residents, followed by a picnic in the grounds.

Councillor Abul Azad, deputy mayor of Bexhill, with Battle pupils SUS-170620-175755001

Both visitors and residents then enjoyed a cream tea in the afternoon.

Councillor Abul Azad, deputy mayor of Bexhill, visited the home to chat with residents and staff.

He said: “It was an honour to be invited as the deputy mayor of Bexhill at the open day of Ardath Care Home.

“Meeting with the residents and staff made me realise how important such care homes are. Our town is known for providing lifestyle facilities to the vulnerable, especially the elderly. I congratulate Sussex Housing & Care and all the supporters that have taken the initiative to launch this establishment.”

A resident at Ardath said: “It was a lovely day on Friday, it was a joy to have the children come in and sing to us, and I loved the fact that the children came round to speak to us. The afternoon was also enjoyable and it was nice to have such a good turnout of visitors to enjoy the weather, the music and the cake with us.”

Lindsey Sherwood, care home manager at Ardath, thanked all involved for working so hard to make the day a success.

She said: “National Care Home Open Day was enjoyed by residents and staff at Ardath, and it was lovely to have community involvement in both the morning and afternoon events which we held.

“Many thanks to the children and the teachers at Battle Abbey Prep school for their time and the lovely songs; this was very much enjoyed by all of us.

“Thank you also to the deputy mayor for attending, his presence was welcome and our residents enjoyed meeting him.

“Finally, I would like to thank all of the staff, families and friends who helped and supported us on this day.

“It is very fitting that the theme was friendship, as I feel this was very much felt by all of us throughout the day.”

For further information about Ardath care home, visit www.sussexhousing.org.uk/ardath.

Sussex Housing &Care is a not-for-profit Housing Association providing affordable housing, support and care services for older people in Sussex.

The organisation was formed in 1946 by a group of Seaford residents with a collective ethos that in later life there should be security, and that no-one should find themselves with nowhere to go, and no-one to befriend them.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.