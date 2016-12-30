Southern Rail disruption over New Year

Southern rail services are expected to be severely disrupted during the RMT’s next three-day strike, starting tomorrow (December 31).

Services on some routes will be reduced and finish earlier, while other routes will have no services or a replacement bus service.

In addition, services on all routes will be subject to possible cancellation and severe disruption because of the ongoing ASLEF driver overtime ban.

On New Year’s Eve there will be no Southern train services on the following routes:

Clapham Junction - Milton Keynes

Chichester - Portsmouth/Southampton

Lewes - Seaford

Eastbourne - Ashford International

Oxted - Uckfield

Haywards Heath - Lewes

Redhill - Reigate

These routes will either have ticket acceptance with another operator or a replacement bus service.

On Sunday January 1 a Sunday service will operate and on Monday January 2 there will be a Saturday service.

On both January 1 and January 2 there will be no Southern train services on these routes:

Ashford - Hastings

Hurst Green - Uckfield

Havant - Portsmouth Harbour

Clapham Junction - Milton Keynes

Redhill – Reigate

These routes will either have ticket acceptance with another operator or a replacement bus service.

On January 2 there will also be a significantly reduced service from Brighton for stations towards Hove, Littlehampton and Havant and Southampton.

Services that would have run from London or Brighton to Portsmouth will run only to or from Chichester.

Alex Foulds, Southern’s deputy chief operating officer, said: “While we will do everything we can to get passengers where they want to go, we have to warn people that journeys may be disrupted and take longer than normal.

“Our best advice is to check on the day you travel, particularly if you are heading out to New Year celebrations, as services on some routes finish early in the evening.

“We are sorry that yet again passengers will have their plans disrupted by what is pointless industrial action.

“Our door remains open for meaningful talks and we urge the RMT to see sense and join us in delivering a better railway for everyone in 2017.”

Passengers can find the latest travel information at www.southernrailway.com

