Spider season begins as massive arachnids hunt for a mate

It’s that season again when huge spiders start appearing in houses looking for mates.

People afraid of spiders dread the beginning of September, the official start of Spider Season™.

But this year, the season is beginning early - thanks to the warm, wet weather in August across Sussex driving them out of their garden hiding places and into homes.

House spiders will remain in their webs in sheds, garages and wood piles during the summer, until going on the hunt for a mate in autumn.

That means they’ll be moving into your house in the hope of getting some action.

