Sports providers urged to join the Be Active scheme

A major sports event is set to return to Rother this summer – and local sports clubs and providers are being urged to take part.

Be Active will be held on the lawns by the De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill on Sunday, July 9, offering people the chance to try out a new sport and see the range of activities on offer in the district.

The annual event is organised by Active Rother, the Rother District Council (RDC) -led partnership which encourages people to improve their health by getting active.

Organisations and clubs which would like to showcase their activities are being urged to make sure they don’t miss out by registering their interest asap.

Tony Leonard RDC executive director of operations says Be Active is a well-established event which draws hundreds of people to Bexhill seafront. “The event offers the ideal opportunity for sports clubs and groups to let people see what they can offer and sign up potential new recruits,” he said.

“Sessions offered last year included running, martial arts, zumba, charleston, chair-based activities and multi-sport activities for children. Providers can run a stall offering more information about their organisation, hold a demonstration of their sport or run an activity allowing people to take part.”

Any group interested in taking part can find out more by emailing: gettingrotheractive@rother.gov.uk or call Adrian Gaylon on 01424 787583. Groups are asked to indicate whether they’d like a stall, run a demonstration or activity, including any space or equipment required. www.rother.gov.uk/activerother