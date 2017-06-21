St Mary Magdalene Catholic Primary School Pupils and staff hold their own Race for Life

St Mary Magdalene Catholic Primary School pupils, teachers and office staff took part in their very own Race for Life on Wednesday, June 14.

The circuit was approximately 750m long, Children in KS1 completed one lap and children from KS2 completed from two to four laps. A spokesperson says it was a glorious afternoon. “The PTFA supported the event by supplying plenty of cold drinks and a biscuit for the children. On completion of the event each child, and staff member, received a medal. The school community at St Mary Magdalene’s is very good at supporting charities which include Cancer Research UK, British Heart Foundation, and CAFOD. Last year we raised over £1,672.00 for BHF and CRUK alone.”