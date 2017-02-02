St Mary’s in Bexhill celebrates Chinese New Year

A dancing dragon, fortune cookies, paper lanterns, ribbon twirling, kung fu and even an on-site take-away all helped see in the Chinese New Year at St Mary’s School and College.

2017 is the Year of the Rooster and to mark the occasion, pupils at St Mary’s experienced three days of deeper learning about China and its culture.

Among the activities that the Pupils took part in were, learning basic kung fu moves and learned how to chop a special wooden block. They also practised some relaxation techniques in Tai Chi.

Many of the pupils also dressed up in traditional Chinese dress.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.