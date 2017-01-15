St Mary’s to host 95th anniversary Gala Dinner at Herstmonceux

St Mary’s School and College celebrates its 95th anniversary this year and there’s a programme of special events planned to mark the occasion including a gala dinner at Herstmonceux Castle in the summer.

St Mary’s, Wrestwood Road, Bexhill, was founded in 1922 as a special school for disabled children by medical professionals who wanted to provide the best possible start for young people who then had few opportunities to access education with support. It has continued this ethos in the work of The Talking Trust.

It is a leading registered charity which provides non-maintained residential education and therapy for children and young people aged 7–19 who have severe speech, language and/or communication difficulties.

Around 40 per cent of St Mary’s pupils come from East Sussex with others drawn from all over the country including as far afield as Lincolnshire.

Jonathan Smalldon, St Mary’s Fundraising and Marketing Manager says the dinner at Herstmonceux on June 23, is a wonderful opportunity to reflect on the history of St Mary’s whilst also showing support as it plans for the future. “I’m sure that everyone who attends will have a great time in a wonderful setting,” he said.

Tickets for the dinner are £65 a head and include three-course dinner, welcome drink and entertainment, or £500 for a table of eight. There will also be an auction with ‘once in a lifetime’ lots. For tickets or more details call 01424 739018 or email: jsmalldon@stmarysbexhill.org