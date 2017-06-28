St Mary’s vie for a prize in Bexhill in Bloom competition

Pupils at St Mary’s school and college, Wrestwood Road, Bexhill, have once again entered the Bexhill in Bloom School competition.

The theme this year was to create a garden depicting Fairtrade. All the school classes and residential areas took part, some planted up their own tubs and others worked on the raised beds and allotment.

Bluebird Residential area decided to research Fairtrade chocolate and created bars of chocolate made of clay and planted some orange mint which was beautifully displayed along with all the other tubs on the school terrace.

Other pots were planted up with potatoes, beans, tomatoes, strawberries, a herb garden and a variety of mint.

KS2 also created their own garden and all the materials used in the garden were recycled.

The allotments are a new initiative here at St Mary’s; it encourages pupils to learn how to plant seeds, care and grow for them and then be able to eat the produce at the end. Along with as potatoes, they are growing beetroot, carrots with a variety of small fruit trees.

As well as creating and growing the Fairtrade pots, the pupils made a folder for the Judges showing how they have researched Fairtrade and what they have learnt.

Judging took place on Monday June 26. The prize giving ceremony will take place in July.

Di Forester of St Mary’s said “This is a great competition and we look forward to entering each year.

“This year with the theme being Fairtrade it not only provided an opportunity to learn how to grow plants but to learn about how important buying Fairtrade is”.