St Michael’s Hospice warning over bogus collector

St Michael’s Hospice has warned of a bogus collector operating in 1066 Country.

A St Michael’s Hospice spokesman said: “Sadly, it came to the attention of St Michael’s Hospice that a bogus collector claiming to be collecting on their behalf has been operating in Hastings town centre and at train stations.

“Genuine St Michael’s Hospice collectors are dedicated volunteers or supporters who give so much of their valuable time to the hospice and can be easily identified in the following ways:

“Firstly, they will always carry a Certificate of Authorisation which they will be delighted to present when requested.

“Secondly, all collection pots and buckets are sealed with a tamper proof security sticker and carry a hospice identification sticker with the name of the collector, the location and the date. The hospice does not undertake any door-to-door collections.

“If anyone has any concerns about collectors for St Michael’s please call immediately on 01424 44577 to discuss or for further information about the Hospice visit their website at www.stmichaelshospice.com.”