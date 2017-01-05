St Richard’s pupils spend festive season raising funds for charity

Pupil’s at St Richard’s School raised thousands of pounds for charity and local good causes in the run-up to Christmas.

Deputy head Deborah Bligh said: “Alongside celebrating being recognised in the top 4% of all schools in the country for progress and attainment recently they have been focussing on a wide variety of fund raising events.

“Year 8 pupils held two cake sales over the last couple of weeks and raised over £150 for Demelza House Children’s hospice, while Year 11 pupils held cake stalls for Surviving Christmas.

“Pupils in year 8 and 9 completed the Bexhill Food Bank’s ‘24’ challenge for Advent and were delighted to pass on packed hampers of food to this fantastic charity.

“Year 9 produced their very own charity calendar.

“Year 10 held up their long standing tradition of putting on a Christmas party for the reception classes of Glyne Gap school. Pupils from both schools had a fantastic time together.

“The whole school collected for Surviving Christmas again, and are proud to be named champion fundraisers by them. Boxes and boxes of food items were collected alongside a cheque for £1,621.04.

“Year 7 took part in a sponsored Reindeer Run on a somewhat soggy filed in the rain and made great efforts for the fancy dress disco. Overall they raised a spectacular £1,000 for Chestnut Tree House, Children’s hospice.”

In December a group of 35 pupils left St Richard’s to visit the German town of Aachen and its famous Christmas market.

The trip included visits to the various markets, a walk through the old town, a Cathedral visit, ice skating and the Lindt chocolate factory shop.

Mrs Bligh said: “Everyone had a lovely time and returned rather tired from a packed weekend but feeling very much in the Christmas spirit.”

She added: “It was an honour for St Richard’s to have been invited to perform at the Carol Service at Westminster Cathedral on December 13.

“Amongst the choral colleges and independent schools St Richard’s stood proud and it was wonderful to hear Bexhill being announced to a packed congregation.”

